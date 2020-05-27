2640 Peach Drive

Well cared for home in Little Elm! Tasteful updates including carpet, fireplace, garden tub, standup shower, stainless steel appliances and much more! Home boasts corner lot with oversized backyard. This home won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
