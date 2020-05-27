All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:48 AM

2640 Peach Drive

2640 Peach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2640 Peach Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well cared for home in Little Elm! Tasteful updates including carpet, fireplace, garden tub, standup shower, stainless steel appliances and much more! Home boasts corner lot with oversized backyard. This home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2640 Peach Drive have any available units?
2640 Peach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2640 Peach Drive have?
Some of 2640 Peach Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2640 Peach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2640 Peach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 Peach Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2640 Peach Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2640 Peach Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2640 Peach Drive offers parking.
Does 2640 Peach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2640 Peach Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 Peach Drive have a pool?
No, 2640 Peach Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2640 Peach Drive have accessible units?
No, 2640 Peach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 Peach Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2640 Peach Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2640 Peach Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2640 Peach Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

