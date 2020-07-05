All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated July 2 2020

2637 Elderberry Lane

2637 Elderberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2637 Elderberry Lane, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Beautiful and rare one-story home with 4 bedrooms. Home features open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Large open kitchen with tons of cabinets, island, breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen and big walk-in pantry. Living room has wood-burning fireplace and overlooks large backyard. Large master suite features garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Three secondary bedrooms are split from master. Stainless fridge is included (ice maker doesn't work). Neighborhood pool, playground, walking trails. No smoking, no Section 8 and pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2637 Elderberry Lane have any available units?
2637 Elderberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2637 Elderberry Lane have?
Some of 2637 Elderberry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2637 Elderberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2637 Elderberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2637 Elderberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2637 Elderberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2637 Elderberry Lane offer parking?
No, 2637 Elderberry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2637 Elderberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2637 Elderberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2637 Elderberry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2637 Elderberry Lane has a pool.
Does 2637 Elderberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 2637 Elderberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2637 Elderberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2637 Elderberry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2637 Elderberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2637 Elderberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

