All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2636 Mariners Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2636 Mariners Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2636 Mariners Drive

2636 Mariners Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2636 Mariners Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome Home! This house features an open layout and is ready for you with fresh paint, new carpet, and a new roof! The community features a pool, walking trails, playground and basketball court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2636 Mariners Drive have any available units?
2636 Mariners Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2636 Mariners Drive have?
Some of 2636 Mariners Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2636 Mariners Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2636 Mariners Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2636 Mariners Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2636 Mariners Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2636 Mariners Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2636 Mariners Drive offers parking.
Does 2636 Mariners Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2636 Mariners Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2636 Mariners Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2636 Mariners Drive has a pool.
Does 2636 Mariners Drive have accessible units?
No, 2636 Mariners Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2636 Mariners Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2636 Mariners Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2636 Mariners Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2636 Mariners Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District