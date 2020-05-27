All apartments in Little Elm
2628 Shorewood Drive
2628 Shorewood Drive

Location

2628 Shorewood Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2628 Shorewood Drive have any available units?
2628 Shorewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2628 Shorewood Drive have?
Some of 2628 Shorewood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2628 Shorewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2628 Shorewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 Shorewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2628 Shorewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2628 Shorewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2628 Shorewood Drive offers parking.
Does 2628 Shorewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2628 Shorewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 Shorewood Drive have a pool?
No, 2628 Shorewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2628 Shorewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2628 Shorewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 Shorewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2628 Shorewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2628 Shorewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2628 Shorewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

