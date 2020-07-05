2621 Annamarie Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Situated in a quiet, well-kept neighborhood, this home sports a second-floor balcony in front and a three-season patio out back. Upgraded features include fresh interior paint and a coveted open floor plan downstairs. Master is located downstairs. Master suite houses a garden tub, shower, dual sinks, and dual walk-in closets.Other features include an open concept kitchen with granite and stainless steel, and three living areas including an upstairs media room. Hardwood flooring and upgraded carpeting throughout. Accessible by 380 and Dallas North Tollway. Located just blocks from Lake Lewisville. Come see.