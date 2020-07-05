All apartments in Little Elm
2621 Annamarie Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2621 Annamarie Drive

2621 Annamarie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2621 Annamarie Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Situated in a quiet, well-kept neighborhood, this home sports a second-floor balcony in front and a three-season patio out back. Upgraded features include fresh interior paint and a coveted open floor plan downstairs. Master is located downstairs. Master suite houses a garden tub, shower, dual sinks, and dual walk-in closets.Other features include an open concept kitchen with granite and stainless steel, and three living areas including an upstairs media room. Hardwood flooring and upgraded carpeting throughout. Accessible by 380 and Dallas North Tollway. Located just blocks from Lake Lewisville. Come see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 Annamarie Drive have any available units?
2621 Annamarie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2621 Annamarie Drive have?
Some of 2621 Annamarie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 Annamarie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2621 Annamarie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 Annamarie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2621 Annamarie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2621 Annamarie Drive offer parking?
No, 2621 Annamarie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2621 Annamarie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 Annamarie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 Annamarie Drive have a pool?
No, 2621 Annamarie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2621 Annamarie Drive have accessible units?
No, 2621 Annamarie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 Annamarie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2621 Annamarie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2621 Annamarie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2621 Annamarie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
