All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2604 Misty Harbor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2604 Misty Harbor Drive
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:09 AM

2604 Misty Harbor Drive

2604 Misty Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2604 Misty Harbor Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nice home with 3 bedrooms and quiet neigborhood

security deposit : $1600

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Misty Harbor Drive have any available units?
2604 Misty Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
Is 2604 Misty Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Misty Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Misty Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2604 Misty Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2604 Misty Harbor Drive offer parking?
No, 2604 Misty Harbor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2604 Misty Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 Misty Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Misty Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 2604 Misty Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Misty Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 2604 Misty Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Misty Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 Misty Harbor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2604 Misty Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2604 Misty Harbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District