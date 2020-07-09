2604 Annalea Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Available June 1st. Open floorplan with all luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring, no carpet, large kitchen, walk-in pantry, 2 living areas, formal dinning area. Split master bedroom away from other bedrooms. 4th bedroom can make a great study, office or den. Huge backyard, whole yard in-ground sprinkler system. HOA community pool! One 30lb dog considered case by case with one time $500 fee, no cats. Lease requirements: income 3x rent, security deposit $1,700 for credit scores 650+, $3,400 for scores 575-649. Tenant to verify all information provided including dimensions, schools. Tenant to supply refrigerator washer and dryer. Tenant pays all utilities and yard maintenance. Renters insurance strongly encouraged.