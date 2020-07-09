All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:30 AM

2604 Annalea Lane

2604 Annalea Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2604 Annalea Lane, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available June 1st. Open floorplan with all luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring, no carpet, large kitchen, walk-in pantry, 2 living areas, formal dinning area. Split master bedroom away from other bedrooms. 4th bedroom can make a great study, office or den. Huge backyard, whole yard in-ground sprinkler system. HOA community pool! One 30lb dog considered case by case with one time $500 fee, no cats. Lease requirements: income 3x rent, security deposit $1,700 for credit scores 650+, $3,400 for scores 575-649. Tenant to verify all information provided including dimensions, schools. Tenant to supply refrigerator washer and dryer. Tenant pays all utilities and yard maintenance. Renters insurance strongly encouraged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Annalea Lane have any available units?
2604 Annalea Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2604 Annalea Lane have?
Some of 2604 Annalea Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 Annalea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Annalea Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Annalea Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2604 Annalea Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2604 Annalea Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2604 Annalea Lane offers parking.
Does 2604 Annalea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2604 Annalea Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Annalea Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2604 Annalea Lane has a pool.
Does 2604 Annalea Lane have accessible units?
No, 2604 Annalea Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Annalea Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2604 Annalea Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2604 Annalea Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2604 Annalea Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

