Little Elm, TX
2600 Shorecrest Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 10:46 PM

2600 Shorecrest Drive

2600 Shorecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2600 Shorecrest Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 5 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Shorecrest Drive have any available units?
2600 Shorecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
Is 2600 Shorecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Shorecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Shorecrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 Shorecrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2600 Shorecrest Drive offer parking?
No, 2600 Shorecrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2600 Shorecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 Shorecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Shorecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 2600 Shorecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2600 Shorecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2600 Shorecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Shorecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 Shorecrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2600 Shorecrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2600 Shorecrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

