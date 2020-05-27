Super location! Eldorado and 423. Close to shopping, tollway. Open floor plan with high ceiling. Granite kitchen counter top, 42 inch kitchen cabinet, Community pool. Front yard grass will be replaced in Fall.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2533 Still Springs Drive have any available units?
2533 Still Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2533 Still Springs Drive have?
Some of 2533 Still Springs Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2533 Still Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2533 Still Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.