Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2533 Still Springs Drive
Last updated August 9 2019 at 2:46 AM

2533 Still Springs Drive

2533 Still Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2533 Still Springs Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Super location! Eldorado and 423. Close to shopping, tollway. Open floor plan with high ceiling. Granite kitchen counter top, 42 inch kitchen cabinet, Community pool. Front yard grass will be replaced in Fall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2533 Still Springs Drive have any available units?
2533 Still Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2533 Still Springs Drive have?
Some of 2533 Still Springs Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2533 Still Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2533 Still Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2533 Still Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2533 Still Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2533 Still Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2533 Still Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 2533 Still Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2533 Still Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2533 Still Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2533 Still Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 2533 Still Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 2533 Still Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2533 Still Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2533 Still Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2533 Still Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2533 Still Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

