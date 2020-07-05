2449 Ranchview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Frisco ISD !!! Beautiful 5 bedroom home with rounded corners, arched walkways, crown moulding, great natural lighting & vaulted ceiling!! The dining room features crown moulding and wood flooring. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, gas cooktop, can lighting, wood cabinets, pendant lighting & abundant counter space! Downstairs living area features large windows, fireplace & decorative lighting. Master bedroom with large windows and raised ceilings! Upstairs includes a large game room, three bedrooms and a full bathroom. The backyard includes a covered patio.