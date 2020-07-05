All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:28 PM

2432 Dogwood Drive

2432 Dogwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2432 Dogwood Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom and 2 full baths home. Offer with natural colors, height ceilings, ceiling fans, spilt bedrooms, walk-in closet, laminate floor, and much more....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2432 Dogwood Drive have any available units?
2432 Dogwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2432 Dogwood Drive have?
Some of 2432 Dogwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2432 Dogwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2432 Dogwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2432 Dogwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2432 Dogwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2432 Dogwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2432 Dogwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2432 Dogwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2432 Dogwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2432 Dogwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2432 Dogwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2432 Dogwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2432 Dogwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2432 Dogwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2432 Dogwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2432 Dogwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2432 Dogwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

