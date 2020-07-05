2424 Chestnut Drive

Must see single story house! Welcome into an open space family room and laminate flooring in all bedrooms. Good size bedrooms and master with walk-in closet. Enjoy a great backyard with a covered porch and backyard storage shed. Backyard facing greenbelt.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
