Last updated June 19 2019 at 5:52 AM

2424 Chestnut Drive

2424 Chestnut Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2424 Chestnut Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must see single story house! Welcome into an open space family room and laminate flooring in all bedrooms. Good size bedrooms and master with walk-in closet. Enjoy a great backyard with a covered porch and backyard storage shed. Backyard facing greenbelt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Chestnut Drive have any available units?
2424 Chestnut Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2424 Chestnut Drive have?
Some of 2424 Chestnut Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 Chestnut Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Chestnut Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Chestnut Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2424 Chestnut Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2424 Chestnut Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2424 Chestnut Drive offers parking.
Does 2424 Chestnut Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 Chestnut Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Chestnut Drive have a pool?
No, 2424 Chestnut Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2424 Chestnut Drive have accessible units?
No, 2424 Chestnut Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Chestnut Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 Chestnut Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2424 Chestnut Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2424 Chestnut Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

