beautifully layout in this home with 4 bedrooms and a huge backyard! Open Kitchen with bay windows, wood floors throughout, and 3 car garage!! Close to major roads and many restaurants and shopping! Great location and great schools!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2416 Marble Canyon Drive have any available units?
2416 Marble Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2416 Marble Canyon Drive have?
Some of 2416 Marble Canyon Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 Marble Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2416 Marble Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.