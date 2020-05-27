All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated June 24 2019 at 6:35 PM

2416 Marble Canyon Drive

2416 Marble Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2416 Marble Canyon Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
beautifully layout in this home with 4 bedrooms and a huge backyard! Open Kitchen with bay windows, wood floors throughout, and 3 car garage!! Close to major roads and many restaurants and shopping! Great location and great schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 Marble Canyon Drive have any available units?
2416 Marble Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2416 Marble Canyon Drive have?
Some of 2416 Marble Canyon Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 Marble Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2416 Marble Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 Marble Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2416 Marble Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2416 Marble Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2416 Marble Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 2416 Marble Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2416 Marble Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 Marble Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 2416 Marble Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2416 Marble Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2416 Marble Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 Marble Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2416 Marble Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2416 Marble Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2416 Marble Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

