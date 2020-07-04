Rent Calculator
241 Willowlake Drive
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:23 AM
241 Willowlake Drive
241 Willowlake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
241 Willowlake Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 241 Willowlake Drive have any available units?
241 Willowlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Little Elm, TX
.
What amenities does 241 Willowlake Drive have?
Some of 241 Willowlake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 241 Willowlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
241 Willowlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Willowlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 241 Willowlake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Little Elm
.
Does 241 Willowlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 241 Willowlake Drive offers parking.
Does 241 Willowlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Willowlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Willowlake Drive have a pool?
No, 241 Willowlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 241 Willowlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 241 Willowlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Willowlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 Willowlake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 241 Willowlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 Willowlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
