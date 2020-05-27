All apartments in Little Elm
2408 Rolling Ridge Drive

2408 Rolling Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2408 Rolling Ridge Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious and open 3-2-2 close to Little Elm high school stadium! New wood laminate flooring in the living room and ceramic tile in the kitchen and both bath rooms. Fresh paint throughout. Large living area with walk-in pantry. Garden tub in master. Large back yard with patio. Community pool. Owner pays HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Rolling Ridge Drive have any available units?
2408 Rolling Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2408 Rolling Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2408 Rolling Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Rolling Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Rolling Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Rolling Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2408 Rolling Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2408 Rolling Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Rolling Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2408 Rolling Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Rolling Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Rolling Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2408 Rolling Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 2408 Rolling Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2408 Rolling Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Rolling Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 Rolling Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 Rolling Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2408 Rolling Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

