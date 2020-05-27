2408 Rolling Ridge Drive

Spacious and open 3-2-2 close to Little Elm high school stadium! New wood laminate flooring in the living room and ceramic tile in the kitchen and both bath rooms. Fresh paint throughout. Large living area with walk-in pantry. Garden tub in master. Large back yard with patio. Community pool. Owner pays HOA dues.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
