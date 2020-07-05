Rent Calculator
Last updated October 13 2019 at 11:06 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2401 Larimar Drive
2401 Larimar Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2401 Larimar Dr, Little Elm, TX 76227
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Beautiful DR Horton NEW Home (2018 built) at a nice corner, interior lot. Great floor plan, high ceiling living space, game room in 2nd floor, and nice covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2401 Larimar Drive have any available units?
2401 Larimar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Little Elm, TX
.
What amenities does 2401 Larimar Drive have?
Some of 2401 Larimar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2401 Larimar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Larimar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Larimar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2401 Larimar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Little Elm
.
Does 2401 Larimar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Larimar Drive offers parking.
Does 2401 Larimar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Larimar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Larimar Drive have a pool?
No, 2401 Larimar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Larimar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2401 Larimar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Larimar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 Larimar Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 Larimar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2401 Larimar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
