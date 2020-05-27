Rent Calculator
All apartments in Little Elm
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2345 Graystone Drive
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:30 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2345 Graystone Drive
2345 Graystone Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2345 Graystone Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage - single story home, fenced with large back yard. New carpet and paint. HOA community playground, pool, and greenbelt.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2345 Graystone Drive have any available units?
2345 Graystone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Little Elm, TX
.
What amenities does 2345 Graystone Drive have?
Some of 2345 Graystone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 2345 Graystone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2345 Graystone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 Graystone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2345 Graystone Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Little Elm
.
Does 2345 Graystone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2345 Graystone Drive offers parking.
Does 2345 Graystone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2345 Graystone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 Graystone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2345 Graystone Drive has a pool.
Does 2345 Graystone Drive have accessible units?
No, 2345 Graystone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 Graystone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2345 Graystone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2345 Graystone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2345 Graystone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
