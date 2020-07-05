2329 Live Oak Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready home. .Great one story home located in a beautiful subdivision! Nice office in front can be the 4th bed room. Open floor plan. Spacious kitchen with ceramic tiles and granite countertops.Huge backyard . Security. Sprinkler. Small lake at the entry of the subdivision. Basic spacious home.