Move in ready home. .Great one story home located in a beautiful subdivision! Nice office in front can be the 4th bed room. Open floor plan. Spacious kitchen with ceramic tiles and granite countertops.Huge backyard . Security. Sprinkler. Small lake at the entry of the subdivision. Basic spacious home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2329 Live Oak Drive have any available units?
2329 Live Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2329 Live Oak Drive have?
Some of 2329 Live Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 Live Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2329 Live Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.