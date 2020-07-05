All apartments in Little Elm
2329 Live Oak Drive
2329 Live Oak Drive

2329 Live Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2329 Live Oak Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready home. .Great one story home located in a beautiful subdivision! Nice office in front can be the 4th bed room. Open floor plan. Spacious kitchen with ceramic tiles and granite countertops.Huge backyard . Security. Sprinkler. Small lake at the entry of the subdivision. Basic spacious home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 Live Oak Drive have any available units?
2329 Live Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2329 Live Oak Drive have?
Some of 2329 Live Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 Live Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2329 Live Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 Live Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2329 Live Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2329 Live Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2329 Live Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 2329 Live Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2329 Live Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 Live Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2329 Live Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2329 Live Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2329 Live Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 Live Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2329 Live Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2329 Live Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2329 Live Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

