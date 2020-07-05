All apartments in Little Elm
Little Elm, TX
2329 Hickory Court
2329 Hickory Court

2329 Hickory Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2329 Hickory Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Nicely updated home in great area! Jogging trail, community pool nearby. Move-in ready! No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 Hickory Court have any available units?
2329 Hickory Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2329 Hickory Court have?
Some of 2329 Hickory Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 Hickory Court currently offering any rent specials?
2329 Hickory Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 Hickory Court pet-friendly?
No, 2329 Hickory Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2329 Hickory Court offer parking?
No, 2329 Hickory Court does not offer parking.
Does 2329 Hickory Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2329 Hickory Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 Hickory Court have a pool?
Yes, 2329 Hickory Court has a pool.
Does 2329 Hickory Court have accessible units?
No, 2329 Hickory Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 Hickory Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2329 Hickory Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2329 Hickory Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2329 Hickory Court does not have units with air conditioning.

