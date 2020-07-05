All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2325 Sumac Court

2325 Sumac Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2325 Sumac Ct, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice 4 Bedroom home ready for move-in. Fresh out of a major Renovation and Rehab project, this home has been upgraded throughout its almost 2300 sqft of living space.
Pets are welcome on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 Sumac Court have any available units?
2325 Sumac Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2325 Sumac Court have?
Some of 2325 Sumac Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2325 Sumac Court currently offering any rent specials?
2325 Sumac Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 Sumac Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2325 Sumac Court is pet friendly.
Does 2325 Sumac Court offer parking?
No, 2325 Sumac Court does not offer parking.
Does 2325 Sumac Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 Sumac Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 Sumac Court have a pool?
No, 2325 Sumac Court does not have a pool.
Does 2325 Sumac Court have accessible units?
No, 2325 Sumac Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 Sumac Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2325 Sumac Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2325 Sumac Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2325 Sumac Court does not have units with air conditioning.

