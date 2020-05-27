All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2309 Chestnut Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2309 Chestnut Drive
Last updated October 10 2019 at 8:03 PM

2309 Chestnut Drive

2309 Chestnut Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2309 Chestnut Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Well Maintained 2 story home ready to move in to! Get ready to spend the holidays around the traditional brick wood burning fire place in the spacious yet cozy living room with open flow to the large eat in kitchen. The spacious master with on suit with dual sinks, and walk in closet is perfect as the Master's retreat. Spacious Game room upstairs has room for everyone's toys big or small! Large secondary bedrooms make this the perfect home for anyone! Great location that is close to shopping, dining and commuting to all the major roadways including FM423, DNT and SRT121. Large backyard with play set and a large shade tree are the perfect place to spend the cool fall afternoons! Shed on the property stays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Chestnut Drive have any available units?
2309 Chestnut Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2309 Chestnut Drive have?
Some of 2309 Chestnut Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 Chestnut Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Chestnut Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Chestnut Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2309 Chestnut Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2309 Chestnut Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2309 Chestnut Drive offers parking.
Does 2309 Chestnut Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 Chestnut Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Chestnut Drive have a pool?
No, 2309 Chestnut Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2309 Chestnut Drive have accessible units?
No, 2309 Chestnut Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Chestnut Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 Chestnut Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2309 Chestnut Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2309 Chestnut Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District