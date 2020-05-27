All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2241 White Pine Drive

2241 White Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2241 White Pine Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2241 White Pine Drive have any available units?
2241 White Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2241 White Pine Drive have?
Some of 2241 White Pine Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2241 White Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2241 White Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2241 White Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2241 White Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2241 White Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2241 White Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 2241 White Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2241 White Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2241 White Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 2241 White Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2241 White Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 2241 White Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2241 White Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2241 White Pine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2241 White Pine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2241 White Pine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

