Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
224 Brookdale Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
224 Brookdale Drive
224 Brookdale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
224 Brookdale Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
media room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Formal Living and Dining open, eat in kitchen, enormous fenced yard, giant downstairs Master Suite, Regal staircase, lots of closet space, game room, media room
Resident must furnish own refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 224 Brookdale Drive have any available units?
224 Brookdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Little Elm, TX
.
What amenities does 224 Brookdale Drive have?
Some of 224 Brookdale Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and game room.
Amenities section
.
Is 224 Brookdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
224 Brookdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Brookdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 224 Brookdale Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Little Elm
.
Does 224 Brookdale Drive offer parking?
No, 224 Brookdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 224 Brookdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Brookdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Brookdale Drive have a pool?
No, 224 Brookdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 224 Brookdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 224 Brookdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Brookdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Brookdale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Brookdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Brookdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
