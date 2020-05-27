All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 224 Brookdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
224 Brookdale Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

224 Brookdale Drive

224 Brookdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

224 Brookdale Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
game room
media room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Formal Living and Dining open, eat in kitchen, enormous fenced yard, giant downstairs Master Suite, Regal staircase, lots of closet space, game room, media room
Resident must furnish own refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Brookdale Drive have any available units?
224 Brookdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 224 Brookdale Drive have?
Some of 224 Brookdale Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Brookdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
224 Brookdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Brookdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 224 Brookdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 224 Brookdale Drive offer parking?
No, 224 Brookdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 224 Brookdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Brookdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Brookdale Drive have a pool?
No, 224 Brookdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 224 Brookdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 224 Brookdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Brookdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Brookdale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Brookdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Brookdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District