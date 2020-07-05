All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2233 Red Oak Drive

2233 Red Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2233 Red Oak Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome Rental property in an established neighborhood. A MUST SEE!!! Agent present TAR Application. $40 application Fee per adult. All renters must obtain renter's insurance upon move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 Red Oak Drive have any available units?
2233 Red Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
Is 2233 Red Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2233 Red Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 Red Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2233 Red Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2233 Red Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2233 Red Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 2233 Red Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 Red Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 Red Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2233 Red Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2233 Red Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2233 Red Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 Red Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2233 Red Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2233 Red Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2233 Red Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

