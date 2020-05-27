All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:22 PM

2225 Maple Drive

2225 Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2225 Maple Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated and ready for move in. NO CARPET. All ceramic tile and laminate floors.
Great neighborhood with pool, park and playground. Home features numerous upgrades, to include granite counter-tops in the kitchen, updated light and plumbing fixtures, door and cabinet hardware and designer paint throughout the house. Bedrooms are large with spacious closets. Home Separate laundry room next to the kitchen and a large backyard. Includes fridge, washer and dryer!
No smokers, Pets negotiable. Check Availability date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

