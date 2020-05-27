2225 Maple Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated and ready for move in. NO CARPET. All ceramic tile and laminate floors.

Great neighborhood with pool, park and playground. Home features numerous upgrades, to include granite counter-tops in the kitchen, updated light and plumbing fixtures, door and cabinet hardware and designer paint throughout the house. Bedrooms are large with spacious closets. Home Separate laundry room next to the kitchen and a large backyard. Includes fridge, washer and dryer!

No smokers, Pets negotiable. Check Availability date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.