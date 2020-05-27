Need a fresh breezing at the lake? here is the perfect one for you. 2012 New home close to the lake, adorable floor plan, split bedrooms, granite counter top, 42 inches cabinets, natural color in rooms. Don't miss this valuable home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2167 Oakridge Drive have any available units?
2167 Oakridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2167 Oakridge Drive have?
Some of 2167 Oakridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2167 Oakridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2167 Oakridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.