Great home with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, open concept floor plan which is great for entertaining. The master bath has double sinks with separate shower and tub. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space for prep. Nice size backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2152 Royal Acres Trail have any available units?
2152 Royal Acres Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
Is 2152 Royal Acres Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2152 Royal Acres Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.