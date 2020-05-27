All apartments in Little Elm
2152 Royal Acres Trail
2152 Royal Acres Trail

2152 Royal Acres Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2152 Royal Acres Trail, Little Elm, TX 75034

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Great home with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, open concept floor plan which is great for entertaining. The master bath has double sinks with separate shower and tub. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space for prep. Nice size backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2152 Royal Acres Trail have any available units?
2152 Royal Acres Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
Is 2152 Royal Acres Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2152 Royal Acres Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2152 Royal Acres Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2152 Royal Acres Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2152 Royal Acres Trail offer parking?
No, 2152 Royal Acres Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2152 Royal Acres Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2152 Royal Acres Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2152 Royal Acres Trail have a pool?
No, 2152 Royal Acres Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2152 Royal Acres Trail have accessible units?
No, 2152 Royal Acres Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2152 Royal Acres Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2152 Royal Acres Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2152 Royal Acres Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2152 Royal Acres Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

