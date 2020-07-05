This is a nice home with an open and light filled layout, master bath with separate shower and garden tub,large living area with fireplace. large backyard. Convenient to schools, lake and Eldorado Pkwy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2141 Parkside Drive have any available units?
2141 Parkside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2141 Parkside Drive have?
Some of 2141 Parkside Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2141 Parkside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2141 Parkside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.