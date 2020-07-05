All apartments in Little Elm
2141 Parkside Drive
2141 Parkside Drive

2141 Parkside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2141 Parkside Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a nice home with an open and light filled layout, master bath with separate shower and garden tub,large living area with fireplace. large backyard. Convenient to schools, lake and Eldorado Pkwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2141 Parkside Drive have any available units?
2141 Parkside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2141 Parkside Drive have?
Some of 2141 Parkside Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2141 Parkside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2141 Parkside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2141 Parkside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2141 Parkside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2141 Parkside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2141 Parkside Drive offers parking.
Does 2141 Parkside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2141 Parkside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2141 Parkside Drive have a pool?
No, 2141 Parkside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2141 Parkside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2141 Parkside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2141 Parkside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2141 Parkside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2141 Parkside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2141 Parkside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

