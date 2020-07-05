All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:01 AM

2109 Woodhaven Drive

2109 Woodhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Woodhaven Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful home in Little Elm. Great floor plan, close to the lake. Good size rooms. beautiful kitchen with black appliances, granite counter top, eat in kitchen, back patio covered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Woodhaven Drive have any available units?
2109 Woodhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2109 Woodhaven Drive have?
Some of 2109 Woodhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Woodhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Woodhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Woodhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Woodhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2109 Woodhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Woodhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 2109 Woodhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Woodhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Woodhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 2109 Woodhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Woodhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2109 Woodhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Woodhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 Woodhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 Woodhaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 Woodhaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

