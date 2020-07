Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

We hear you and just finish upgrade of this bright 3-bed, 2-bath single family house in Little Elm! High ceiling, open living room and kitchen. Wood floor in hall way and living room. we installed granite countertops and backsplashes in kitchen, fresh paint and brand new carpet in August. Tiles in wet areas. Ceiling fans. 2 car garage with garage opener. Big back yard. Close to school, lake and shopping. Great location and easy to access to NDT, I-35, 121 and 380. Move in Ready!