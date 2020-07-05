All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2025 Barx Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2025 Barx Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:10 PM

2025 Barx Drive

2025 Barx Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2025 Barx Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL Newly Built Home, Available for 10-1-2019 Move In- Approval not based on Credit. This Home has so much to offer.It is a Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Barx Drive have any available units?
2025 Barx Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
Is 2025 Barx Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Barx Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Barx Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2025 Barx Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2025 Barx Drive offer parking?
No, 2025 Barx Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2025 Barx Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 Barx Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Barx Drive have a pool?
No, 2025 Barx Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Barx Drive have accessible units?
No, 2025 Barx Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Barx Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 Barx Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2025 Barx Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2025 Barx Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District