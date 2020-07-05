All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated August 4 2019 at 2:49 AM

2005 Waterview Drive

2005 Waterview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2005 Waterview Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Fabulous 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms one story house in a lake side community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Waterview Drive have any available units?
2005 Waterview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
Is 2005 Waterview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Waterview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Waterview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Waterview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2005 Waterview Drive offer parking?
No, 2005 Waterview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2005 Waterview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Waterview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Waterview Drive have a pool?
No, 2005 Waterview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Waterview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2005 Waterview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Waterview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 Waterview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2005 Waterview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2005 Waterview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

