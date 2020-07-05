All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 1966 Joe Pool Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
1966 Joe Pool Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1966 Joe Pool Drive

1966 Joe Pool Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1966 Joe Pool Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful house with 4 bedrooms with lots of space and perfect for families. Huge backyard to create new memories with your love ones. Don't miss this great opportunity! Kitchen faucet will be replaced

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1966 Joe Pool Drive have any available units?
1966 Joe Pool Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1966 Joe Pool Drive have?
Some of 1966 Joe Pool Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1966 Joe Pool Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1966 Joe Pool Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1966 Joe Pool Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1966 Joe Pool Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1966 Joe Pool Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1966 Joe Pool Drive offers parking.
Does 1966 Joe Pool Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1966 Joe Pool Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1966 Joe Pool Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1966 Joe Pool Drive has a pool.
Does 1966 Joe Pool Drive have accessible units?
No, 1966 Joe Pool Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1966 Joe Pool Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1966 Joe Pool Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1966 Joe Pool Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1966 Joe Pool Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District