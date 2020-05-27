All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1941 Cliffrose Drive

1941 Cliffrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1941 Cliffrose Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
Great home within walking distance to Little Elm High School! Kitchen, with granite countertops, is open to spacious family room. Master has dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 Cliffrose Drive have any available units?
1941 Cliffrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1941 Cliffrose Drive have?
Some of 1941 Cliffrose Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1941 Cliffrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1941 Cliffrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 Cliffrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1941 Cliffrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1941 Cliffrose Drive offer parking?
No, 1941 Cliffrose Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1941 Cliffrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1941 Cliffrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 Cliffrose Drive have a pool?
No, 1941 Cliffrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1941 Cliffrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 1941 Cliffrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 Cliffrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1941 Cliffrose Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1941 Cliffrose Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1941 Cliffrose Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

