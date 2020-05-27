Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 1941 Cliffrose Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
1941 Cliffrose Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1941 Cliffrose Drive
1941 Cliffrose Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1941 Cliffrose Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
Great home within walking distance to Little Elm High School! Kitchen, with granite countertops, is open to spacious family room. Master has dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1941 Cliffrose Drive have any available units?
1941 Cliffrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Little Elm, TX
.
What amenities does 1941 Cliffrose Drive have?
Some of 1941 Cliffrose Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1941 Cliffrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1941 Cliffrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 Cliffrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1941 Cliffrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Little Elm
.
Does 1941 Cliffrose Drive offer parking?
No, 1941 Cliffrose Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1941 Cliffrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1941 Cliffrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 Cliffrose Drive have a pool?
No, 1941 Cliffrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1941 Cliffrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 1941 Cliffrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 Cliffrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1941 Cliffrose Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1941 Cliffrose Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1941 Cliffrose Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Similar Pages
Little Elm 1 Bedrooms
Little Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible Apartments
Little Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Sachse, TX
Midlothian, TX
White Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Forney, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Denison, TX
Azle, TX
Fairview, TX
Saginaw, TX
Ennis, TX
Roanoke, TX
Aubrey, TX
Sanger, TX
Princeton, TX
Krum, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District