1917 Silver Leaf Drive
1917 Silver Leaf Drive

1917 Silver Leaf Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1917 Silver Leaf Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Super cozy home close to schools*Custom paint*plantation shutters*breakfast bar*certile entry* kitchen* breakfast and baths*Split bedrooms*Covered patio*SS frig provided*Community Pool*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 Silver Leaf Drive have any available units?
1917 Silver Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1917 Silver Leaf Drive have?
Some of 1917 Silver Leaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 Silver Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1917 Silver Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 Silver Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1917 Silver Leaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1917 Silver Leaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1917 Silver Leaf Drive offers parking.
Does 1917 Silver Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 Silver Leaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 Silver Leaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1917 Silver Leaf Drive has a pool.
Does 1917 Silver Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 1917 Silver Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 Silver Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1917 Silver Leaf Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1917 Silver Leaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1917 Silver Leaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

