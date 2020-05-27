All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 1909 Grand Fir Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
1909 Grand Fir Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1909 Grand Fir Drive

1909 Grand Fir Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1909 Grand Fir Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Grand Fir Drive have any available units?
1909 Grand Fir Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
Is 1909 Grand Fir Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Grand Fir Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Grand Fir Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1909 Grand Fir Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1909 Grand Fir Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1909 Grand Fir Drive offers parking.
Does 1909 Grand Fir Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Grand Fir Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Grand Fir Drive have a pool?
No, 1909 Grand Fir Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Grand Fir Drive have accessible units?
No, 1909 Grand Fir Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Grand Fir Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 Grand Fir Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 Grand Fir Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 Grand Fir Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District