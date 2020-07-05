All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated April 4 2020 at 10:41 AM

1750 FM 423

1750 Farm-to-Market Road 423 · No Longer Available
Location

1750 Farm-to-Market Road 423, Little Elm, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
lobby
media room
About me!

  Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I'm Sagai Tystad. I'm a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I'm totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.

==============================
  Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it's easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Dallas revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn't you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?

___________________________________________________________

Apartment & Community Amenities

  One to Four-Bedroom Elevator-Access Apartments

Innity Edge, Luxe 50-Meter (165-Foot Long) Swimming Pool, Tanning Deck & Luxury Poolside Cabanas

Pet Friendly Community with Convenient Waste Stations

Outdoor Dog Wash

Detached Private Garages & Reserved First-Floor Parking

24/7 Fully Equipped High-Tech Fitness Center with Cardio Theatre, Free Weights & Training Stations

Covered Outdoor Kitchen & Conversational Fireplace Lounge

Outdoor Wi-Fi Lounge

Executive Business Center with 27'' iMac Computers

Grand Lobby with HD TV & Premium Audio System

Direct access to McCord Park

Stocked Pond with Fishing Pier

Picnic Table & Barbecue Areas 

Starbucks® Wi-Fi Café

24/7 Emergency Maintenance Service

Game Room & Billiards

AT&T U-Verse High Speed Interne

Private Tanning Facility

Limited-Access Gates

Eco-Friendly, Non-Smoking Environment

Convenient Mail Center

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 FM 423 have any available units?
1750 FM 423 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1750 FM 423 have?
Some of 1750 FM 423's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 FM 423 currently offering any rent specials?
1750 FM 423 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 FM 423 pet-friendly?
No, 1750 FM 423 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1750 FM 423 offer parking?
Yes, 1750 FM 423 offers parking.
Does 1750 FM 423 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 FM 423 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 FM 423 have a pool?
Yes, 1750 FM 423 has a pool.
Does 1750 FM 423 have accessible units?
Yes, 1750 FM 423 has accessible units.
Does 1750 FM 423 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 FM 423 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1750 FM 423 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1750 FM 423 has units with air conditioning.

