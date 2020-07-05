1750 FM 423

Amenities

About me!



Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I'm Sagai Tystad. I'm a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I'm totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.



Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it's easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Dallas revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn't you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?



Apartment & Community Amenities



One to Four-Bedroom Elevator-Access Apartments



Innity Edge, Luxe 50-Meter (165-Foot Long) Swimming Pool, Tanning Deck & Luxury Poolside Cabanas



Pet Friendly Community with Convenient Waste Stations



Outdoor Dog Wash



Detached Private Garages & Reserved First-Floor Parking



24/7 Fully Equipped High-Tech Fitness Center with Cardio Theatre, Free Weights & Training Stations



Covered Outdoor Kitchen & Conversational Fireplace Lounge



Outdoor Wi-Fi Lounge



Executive Business Center with 27'' iMac Computers



Grand Lobby with HD TV & Premium Audio System



Direct access to McCord Park



Stocked Pond with Fishing Pier



Picnic Table & Barbecue Areas



Starbucks® Wi-Fi Café



24/7 Emergency Maintenance Service



Game Room & Billiards



AT&T U-Verse High Speed Interne



Private Tanning Facility



Limited-Access Gates



Eco-Friendly, Non-Smoking Environment



Convenient Mail Center



