1750 FM 423

About me!
Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I'm Sagai Tystad. I'm a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I'm totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.
Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it's easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Dallas revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn't you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?
Apartment & Community Amenities
One to Four-Bedroom Elevator-Access Apartments
Innity Edge, Luxe 50-Meter (165-Foot Long) Swimming Pool, Tanning Deck & Luxury Poolside Cabanas
Pet Friendly Community with Convenient Waste Stations
Outdoor Dog Wash
Detached Private Garages & Reserved First-Floor Parking
24/7 Fully Equipped High-Tech Fitness Center with Cardio Theatre, Free Weights & Training Stations
Covered Outdoor Kitchen & Conversational Fireplace Lounge
Outdoor Wi-Fi Lounge
Executive Business Center with 27'' iMac Computers
Grand Lobby with HD TV & Premium Audio System
Direct access to McCord Park
Stocked Pond with Fishing Pier
Picnic Table & Barbecue Areas
Starbucks® Wi-Fi Café
24/7 Emergency Maintenance Service
Game Room & Billiards
AT&T U-Verse High Speed Interne
Private Tanning Facility
Limited-Access Gates
Eco-Friendly, Non-Smoking Environment
Convenient Mail Center