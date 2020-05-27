1701 Pebblebrook Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable newly updated home within Robinson Ridge minutes from Dallas North Tollway. Central North DFW location provides plentiful shopping and dining experiences. Enjoy new updates including: light fixtures, wood flooring, fireplace, and fresh paint throughout. Located on a HUGE over-sized corner lot with plenty of backyard space to play and cookout! Large master suite complete with sitting area, garden tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. Schools within walking distance. Refrigerator to stay with home.