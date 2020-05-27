1665 Princess Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Never ending space for your large growing family! Spread out in this 5 bedroom three full bath home or come together as a family in the 2 living spaces or two dining spaces! Tile and hardwood flooring throughout the entire home! Open concept kitchen with eat in island, stainless steel appliances, warming oven, water softener, purifier, filter! This home features a large master suite with his and hers walk in closets, separate tub and shower! 4 bedrooms remaining, everyone gets their own room! Relax outside with the family on the decorative patio! Keep the garage clean with the large storage shed in the back yard!