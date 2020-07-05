All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 1637 Myrtle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
1637 Myrtle Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:30 AM

1637 Myrtle Drive

1637 Myrtle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1637 Myrtle Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 Myrtle Drive have any available units?
1637 Myrtle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1637 Myrtle Drive have?
Some of 1637 Myrtle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1637 Myrtle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1637 Myrtle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 Myrtle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1637 Myrtle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1637 Myrtle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1637 Myrtle Drive offers parking.
Does 1637 Myrtle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1637 Myrtle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 Myrtle Drive have a pool?
No, 1637 Myrtle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1637 Myrtle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1637 Myrtle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 Myrtle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1637 Myrtle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1637 Myrtle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1637 Myrtle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District