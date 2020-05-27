16262 Bedford Falls Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities game room

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c6fafa0ac ---- Frisco ISD! Spacious home in Estates at Rockhill subdivision. 2 story 4 bed 3.5 baths with study, dining room, media/game room, covered patio & fireplace. Granite counters, GE stainless appl. with built in gas range and electric oven, recessed LED lighting; ceramic tile in entry, all wet areas & kitchen back-splash, crown molding throughout, Energy saving features incl. programmable T Stat, radiant barrier, 16 SEER HVAC & much more! Visit Showmojo.com to schedule a showing. Disposal Washer/Dryer In Unit