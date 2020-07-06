All apartments in Little Elm
1620 Flagstone Lane

Location

1620 Flagstone Lane, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Gorgeous, spacious freshly painted 3-bedroom home located in sought after Robinson Ridge subdivision. Brand new tile flooring, no carpet, hardwood floors in all bedrooms, living & family room. Kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, lots of cabinets, extra counter space, stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, large walk-in pantry and separate utility room. Awesome landscaped front yard and backyard with a storage shed. Great location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants and major highways. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Flagstone Lane have any available units?
1620 Flagstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1620 Flagstone Lane have?
Some of 1620 Flagstone Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Flagstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Flagstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Flagstone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1620 Flagstone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1620 Flagstone Lane offer parking?
No, 1620 Flagstone Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1620 Flagstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Flagstone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Flagstone Lane have a pool?
No, 1620 Flagstone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Flagstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 1620 Flagstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Flagstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 Flagstone Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1620 Flagstone Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1620 Flagstone Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

