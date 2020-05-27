All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated December 9 2019 at 2:21 AM

1616 Brookstone Drive

1616 Brookstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1616 Brookstone Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Move IN Ready!!! 3-2 Home on marvelous interior lot w.Sensational Brick Elevation offers Light+Bright Open Floor Plan with Spacious Kitchen w.Breakfast Area Upgraded Back splash Family Room with luxury laminate wood flooring, Split+Sizable Secondary BDRMS w.WI Closets for added privacy, Generously-sized Master Retreat w.Sitting Area+Dual Sinks+Sep.Garden Tub+Shower+Large WI Closet, Dedicated Utility Room, Delightful Open Patio for outdoor enjoyment, This Beautiful Backyard provides privacy+ample room for entertaining. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer are included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Brookstone Drive have any available units?
1616 Brookstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1616 Brookstone Drive have?
Some of 1616 Brookstone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Brookstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Brookstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Brookstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1616 Brookstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1616 Brookstone Drive offer parking?
No, 1616 Brookstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1616 Brookstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1616 Brookstone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Brookstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1616 Brookstone Drive has a pool.
Does 1616 Brookstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 1616 Brookstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Brookstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 Brookstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 Brookstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 Brookstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

