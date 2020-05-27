All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:11 PM

1601 Fieldstone Drive

1601 Fieldstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Fieldstone Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Fieldstone Drive have any available units?
1601 Fieldstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1601 Fieldstone Drive have?
Some of 1601 Fieldstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Fieldstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Fieldstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Fieldstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Fieldstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1601 Fieldstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Fieldstone Drive offers parking.
Does 1601 Fieldstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Fieldstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Fieldstone Drive have a pool?
No, 1601 Fieldstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Fieldstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 1601 Fieldstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Fieldstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Fieldstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Fieldstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Fieldstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

