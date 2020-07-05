All apartments in Little Elm
Little Elm, TX
1551 Knotingham Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1551 Knotingham Drive

1551 Knottingham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1551 Knottingham Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Lancaster, Texas. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,051.00 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and like new plush carpeting, a kitchen with all black appliances, 1 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 Knotingham Drive have any available units?
1551 Knotingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1551 Knotingham Drive have?
Some of 1551 Knotingham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 Knotingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1551 Knotingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 Knotingham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1551 Knotingham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1551 Knotingham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1551 Knotingham Drive offers parking.
Does 1551 Knotingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1551 Knotingham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 Knotingham Drive have a pool?
No, 1551 Knotingham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1551 Knotingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1551 Knotingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 Knotingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1551 Knotingham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1551 Knotingham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1551 Knotingham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

