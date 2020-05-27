All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 1534 Knottingham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
1534 Knottingham Drive
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:45 AM

1534 Knottingham Drive

1534 Knottingham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1534 Knottingham Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fabulous Completely remodeled home with spacious open spaces and natural light. Enjoy the community amenities with pool and park with playground within walking distance or stay and enjoy the open patio and large backyard perfect for entertainment. Close to shopping and restaurants. HOA fee included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 Knottingham Drive have any available units?
1534 Knottingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1534 Knottingham Drive have?
Some of 1534 Knottingham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 Knottingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Knottingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Knottingham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1534 Knottingham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1534 Knottingham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1534 Knottingham Drive offers parking.
Does 1534 Knottingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 Knottingham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Knottingham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1534 Knottingham Drive has a pool.
Does 1534 Knottingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1534 Knottingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Knottingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1534 Knottingham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1534 Knottingham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1534 Knottingham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District