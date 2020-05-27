Fabulous Completely remodeled home with spacious open spaces and natural light. Enjoy the community amenities with pool and park with playground within walking distance or stay and enjoy the open patio and large backyard perfect for entertainment. Close to shopping and restaurants. HOA fee included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1534 Knottingham Drive have any available units?
1534 Knottingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1534 Knottingham Drive have?
Some of 1534 Knottingham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 Knottingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Knottingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.