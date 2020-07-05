1531 Thornhill Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool

Great two storage house on an oversize corner lot. Open Floor plan, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 living areas. Plenty of space for a growing family with areas to enjoy separate activities. The backyard has space to throw a football. Master room with sitting area. Kitchen has an eat-in dining area, New floors, New carpets, New Windows, New dishwasher, 1+ year old Refrigerator, Fresh painting, Upgraded laundry room. The community playground and pool are closed by. This charming home is close everything including the Lille Elm Park, Lakes and Beach.