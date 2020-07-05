All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:26 AM

1531 Thornhill Lane

1531 Thornhill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1531 Thornhill Lane, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
Great two storage house on an oversize corner lot. Open Floor plan, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 living areas. Plenty of space for a growing family with areas to enjoy separate activities. The backyard has space to throw a football. Master room with sitting area. Kitchen has an eat-in dining area, New floors, New carpets, New Windows, New dishwasher, 1+ year old Refrigerator, Fresh painting, Upgraded laundry room. The community playground and pool are closed by. This charming home is close everything including the Lille Elm Park, Lakes and Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 Thornhill Lane have any available units?
1531 Thornhill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1531 Thornhill Lane have?
Some of 1531 Thornhill Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 Thornhill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1531 Thornhill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 Thornhill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1531 Thornhill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1531 Thornhill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1531 Thornhill Lane offers parking.
Does 1531 Thornhill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 Thornhill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 Thornhill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1531 Thornhill Lane has a pool.
Does 1531 Thornhill Lane have accessible units?
No, 1531 Thornhill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 Thornhill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1531 Thornhill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1531 Thornhill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1531 Thornhill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

