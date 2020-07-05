All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 1453 Waterford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
1453 Waterford Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1453 Waterford Drive

1453 Waterford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1453 Waterford Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 Waterford Drive have any available units?
1453 Waterford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1453 Waterford Drive have?
Some of 1453 Waterford Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 Waterford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1453 Waterford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 Waterford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1453 Waterford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1453 Waterford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1453 Waterford Drive offers parking.
Does 1453 Waterford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1453 Waterford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 Waterford Drive have a pool?
No, 1453 Waterford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1453 Waterford Drive have accessible units?
No, 1453 Waterford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 Waterford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1453 Waterford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1453 Waterford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1453 Waterford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District