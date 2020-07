Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Well maintained 4-2.1-2 duplex close to work, shopping and schools. Open Kitchen with black SS appiances and a spacious breakfast bar adjacent to the dining area. Carpet in all bedrooms with additional storage in two upstairs bedrooms. One bedroom has a window seat-toybox; add a cushion and a perfect reading nook! Backyard is small enough to easily maintain, yet has enough room to allow playtime for children or pets. Relax on chilly evenings by the gas log fireplace.