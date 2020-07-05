All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 1437 Thornhill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
1437 Thornhill Lane
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:20 PM

1437 Thornhill Lane

1437 Thornhill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1437 Thornhill Lane, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 Thornhill Lane have any available units?
1437 Thornhill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
Is 1437 Thornhill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1437 Thornhill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 Thornhill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1437 Thornhill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1437 Thornhill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1437 Thornhill Lane offers parking.
Does 1437 Thornhill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1437 Thornhill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 Thornhill Lane have a pool?
No, 1437 Thornhill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1437 Thornhill Lane have accessible units?
No, 1437 Thornhill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 Thornhill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1437 Thornhill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1437 Thornhill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1437 Thornhill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District